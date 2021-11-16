Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vistry Group (VTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vistry Group (LON: VTY) recently:

11/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Vistry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,137.50 ($14.86) on Tuesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

