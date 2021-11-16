Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock valued at $101,396,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

