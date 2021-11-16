Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

