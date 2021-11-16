Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

