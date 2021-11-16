Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 29,675 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

