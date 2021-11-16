Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NVTA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $1,368,302. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.