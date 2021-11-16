Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

