Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $851.28 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $811.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $750.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.