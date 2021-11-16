Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $84.31 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

