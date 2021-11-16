Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.