Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,965.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,837.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,640.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

