iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.10

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

