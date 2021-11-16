iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,291 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

