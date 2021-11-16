iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 77.3% in October

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the October 14th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $56.34.

