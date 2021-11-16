iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

