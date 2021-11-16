iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $290.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $211.40 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

