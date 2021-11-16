iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.