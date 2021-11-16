Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 4,382 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.