iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of iStar worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iStar in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

