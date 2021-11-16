J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $14,687,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $6,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.