J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

JJSF stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

