J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.87.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

