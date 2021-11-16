Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JACK stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack in the Box stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Jack in the Box worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

