James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get James River Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 29,916.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.