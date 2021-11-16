Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

AFRM opened at $147.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.