Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%.
AFRM opened at $147.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.