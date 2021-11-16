Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATIP. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

