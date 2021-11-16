Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 569,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

