Joel R. Zullinger Sells 600 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $14,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel R. Zullinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joel R. Zullinger sold 200 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $4,724.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 15,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

