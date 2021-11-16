John F. Marcolini Sells 194 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $14,175.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.37, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

