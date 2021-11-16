John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 1,599 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

