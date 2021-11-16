John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.63 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.