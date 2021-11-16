John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

AOR opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

