John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 663 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.