John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $167.32.

