John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.12

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

