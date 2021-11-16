Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,290 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,362.74 ($30.87) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,697.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, with a total value of £357.96 ($467.68). Insiders purchased 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

