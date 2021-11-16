JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.