JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $178,000 Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

