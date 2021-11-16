JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $163,000 Investment in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,270,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOWL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

