JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $154,000 Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 727.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

