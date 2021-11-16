JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $185,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

