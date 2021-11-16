JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,143,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

