JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to “Overweight”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
