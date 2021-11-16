JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to “Overweight”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

