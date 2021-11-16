JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPEI opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £119.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.27.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
