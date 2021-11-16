JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 344,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 3,200,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

