JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,300.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $824,709.39 and $13,300.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

