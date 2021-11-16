Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 408.3% in October

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSI. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,952,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

