Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

