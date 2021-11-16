Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

KPTI stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

