Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of Kaspien worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.